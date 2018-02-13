Round-up - strikes at Balfour, Fujitsu, EDF, DLR, South Western and Tarmac

Around 76 Balfour Beatty electricians on the Woolwich Crossrail station in south London site struck last week.

The action was part of their campaign to get project finishing bonuses of up to £5,000. Bosses responded by removing bonuses currently being paid to the electricians.

The firm is also trying to cut the pay of supervisors on the project by £1 an hour.

Fujitsu workers set for more walkouts

Workers at Fujitsu continued their long running fight with a week-long strike, ending on Wednesday of this week.

They’re fighting compulsory redundancies, breaches of redundancy agreements and victimisation of union reps at the IT firm in Manchester.

Four of the six Unite union members leading in the fight against job cuts have been given the sack.

This includes one who had an outstanding grievance of sexual harassment.

For details of solidarity go to ouruniontest.wordpress.com

EDF workers take on tracking system

EDF Energy smart meter installers are escalating to seven days of strikes.

The 60 Unite union members are fighting the introduction of a vehicle tracking system, and random drug and alcohol testing.

Workers returned a 92 percent vote to strike. They plan to walk out on 19, 22 and 27 February and 1 March. A 72-hour strike will take place from 6 March.

DLR staff set to strike over safety

Cleaners, security staff and travel safety officers on the DLR rail network in London have announced a 48-hour strike.

The planned action on Thursday and Friday of next week follows three days of strikes in December and January.

Workers are employed by contractor ISS, who the RMT union accused of giving bundles of cash bribes to scabs.

Guards’ action says no to unsafe travel

Guards on South Western rail are preparing to walk out again over the implementation of driver only operation trains.

They say getting rid of the guard will make train travel unsafe and inaccessible.

It’s the latest in a long-running dispute that saw six networks strike together in January. They plan to walk out from Friday until next Monday.

Tarmac staff fight two-tier workforce

Tarmac workers plan to strike again in their fight against low pay for starters.

The Unite members, who make concrete breeze blocks, walked out for three days in January and this month.

They say the new pay grades will mean a two-tier workforce. The action is scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday of next week, and 20 and 22 March.