Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Taxi drivers protest in Oxford to defend sacked GMB union rep

by Julie Simmons
Issue No. 2591
Protesters marched in Oxford on Saturday to defend sacked union rep Mohammed Fadllalla

Protesters marched in Oxford on Saturday to defend sacked union rep Mohammed Fadllalla (Pic: Julie Simmons)

Around 100 GMB union members joined a lively protest on Saturday calling for the reinstatement of Oxford taxi driver Mohammed Fadllalla.

The GMB said bosses at 001 taxis sacked Mohammed after he tried to win union recognition. 

Protesters chanted, “What do we want? Mo’s job back. When do we want it? Now!”

Mohammed joined the GMB last year to tackle workplace bullying. He quickly became a GMB organiser recruiting taxi drivers to the union.

Protesters travelled from across Oxfordshire, the West Midlands and Sussex in a fantastic show of solidarity. They protested outside the 001 taxi city office before marching to the head office to continue the protest.

Local trade unionists, socialists and Labour Party members supported the protest.

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 13 Feb 2018, 11:12 GMT
Issue No. 2591
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.