Taxi drivers protest in Oxford to defend sacked GMB union rep

Around 100 GMB union members joined a lively protest on Saturday calling for the reinstatement of Oxford taxi driver Mohammed Fadllalla.

The GMB said bosses at 001 taxis sacked Mohammed after he tried to win union recognition.

Protesters chanted, “What do we want? Mo’s job back. When do we want it? Now!”

Mohammed joined the GMB last year to tackle workplace bullying. He quickly became a GMB organiser recruiting taxi drivers to the union.

Protesters travelled from across Oxfordshire, the West Midlands and Sussex in a fantastic show of solidarity. They protested outside the 001 taxi city office before marching to the head office to continue the protest.

Local trade unionists, socialists and Labour Party members supported the protest.