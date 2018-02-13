Reports round-up: Stop demolition of Aylesbury estate

Some 60 people came to a meeting last week to discuss the campaign to stop the redevelopment of the Aylesbury estate in Southwark, south London.

Speakers included Jerry Flynn from the 35 Percent campaign—which pushes the council to keep its promises—and Green Party GLA member Sian Berry.

Fight civil service compulsory job cuts

Two civil service workers at a Plymouth benefit centre have been given compulsory redundancy notices as a result of office closures.

The PCS union’s Department for Work and Pensions group executive is set to meet on Monday to discuss its response. Strikes can save jobs.

Bradford protest over children’s cuts

Protesters gathered in Bradford city centre last Saturday to raise awareness of proposed cuts to children’s services. Bradford People’s Assembly and the Unite union organised the event.

The Labour-led council plans to cut £13.3 million from the children’s services budget and could axe nearly 500 jobs.

Bradford People’s Assembly

Keep up fight for Christopher Alder

Saturday 31 March will mark 20 years since Christopher Alder died in police custody at Queens Gardens police station in Hull.

His family and their supporters are holding a protest for justice.

Assemble 1 pm in Queen Victoria Square, Hull

Blood workers get A positive result

Couriers who deliver blood have won full employment rights.

In an out of court settlement delivery firm The Doctors Laboratory has acknowledged some workers are entitled to employee status. This means they are entitled to benefits such as holiday pay.

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain, is pursuing £1 million in backdated holiday pay.

Deliveroo drivers put rights on menu

The Independent Workers of Great Britain union is seeking judicial review of the Central Arbitration Committee decision that Deliveroo drivers are not workers.

The ruling means that riders are not entitled to statutory rights such as sick pay and holiday pay.

Fighting for equal pay in the courts

Lawyers representing women workers at Tesco have said an equal pay claim could result in as much as £4 billion in payouts.

A representative for the law firm Leigh Day said the case was “potentially the largest ever equal pay challenge in Britain”.

The firm has been approached by 1,000 current or former workers at the chain. It is also representing 20,000 workers at Sainsbury’s and Asda in similar equal pay claims.

Charges against disability activist dropped

Disability benefit campaigners were celebrating last week after a court case against veteran activist Mick Hardy was dropped.

Mick was being taken to court for shouting at Chloe Smith MP at the Norwich Pride Parade last year. He allegedly shouted, “Chloe Smith you’re a fucking little Nazi.”

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges before the trial.