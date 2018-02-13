Anger grows against the Turkish invasion of Afrin

Opponents of Turkey’s invasion of Afrin were set to protest in London on Sunday

Nato member Turkey, which is armed by Britain, has launched a brutal war in northern Syrian areas which are controlled by Kurdish-led forces.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed or wounded by Turkish bombardments, air strikes and ground forces.

But there is also resistance.

The demonstration on Sunday is a chance to condemn the Turkish invasion and Theresa May’s support for the Turkish state.

It should also demand that trade unions and the Labour Party speak out more strongly against the assault.

The US—which has backed the Kurdish forces against Isis— and Russia have both betrayed the people of Afrin.

Demonstrate Sunday 18 February. Assemble 1pm, BBC, Portland Place, London W1A 1AA. Called by Defend Afrin Platform, supported by Kurdistan Solidarity Campaign

A general meeting of the Day-Mer Turkish and Kurdish community organisation in north London saw hundreds of people gather last Sunday.

Day-Mer is involved in anti-austerity campaigning and supporting refugees, as well as highlighting repression and resistance in Turkey.

Solidarity speeches to the meeting came from the Socialist Workers Party, Unite Community, Stand Up To Racism, Defend Council housing and others.