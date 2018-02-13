Strikes to spread across education

Tens of thousands of education workers are gearing up for strikes.

UCU union members in over 60 universities are set to start 14 days of strikes over pensions. Action begins on Thursday and Friday of next week.

And teachers across five schools are resisting attempts to turn their schools into privately?run academies.

This week UCU members in 16 further education colleges are the latest to join the fightback. Strong votes for strikes over pay showed the anger that exists among college workers.

Overall some 92 percent backed strikes on a 63 percent turnout.

UCU members are fighting a below-inflation 1 percent pay deal.

Margot Hill, branch secretary of Croydon College in south London, described it as a “great result that gives us a very clear majority for action”.

Only one college group, South Thames, didn’t reach the Tories’ 50 percent turnout threshold in the ballot.

Most of the 16 colleges set to go ahead with strikes planned to start with a two-day walkout this month.

They could coordinate the walkouts with UCU members in higher education.

In all the disputes, activists report that the fightback is pulling new members into the

unions. And each dispute shows bosses’ disregard not only for workers but for education.

The attacks are linked to a broader agenda of privatisation. That’s why so many students back the UCU strikes. It’s why parents have joined teachers’ picket lines in Newham and Brent.

The strikes are about the kind of education we want. Everyone should back them.