Bosses drive us to death

DPD driver Don Lane’s death shows the human cost of bosses’ decisions.

Diabetes sufferer Don didn’t attend hospital appointments because bosses fined him £150 for going previously (see page 3).

Bosses were able to charge those fines because they made him register as “self-employed”.

The bogus self-employment schemes are one more way for bosses to squeeze more profit from the labour of workers.

And often the workers aren’t entitled to sick pay, holiday pay or maternity leave.

It is a disgrace that people are forced into situations where they have to sign up to such awful conditions.

Bosses don’t care one jot for workers’ wellbeing. They are happy to fill up their bank accounts while their “self-employed” workforce struggles to get by.

This supposedly “flexible” way of working pushes people into poverty, ill health, and sometimes it kills them. Workers should be supported in fighting for better conditions, and the fictitious employment scams must be stopped.

Capitalism is a system where the rich and powerful have control over the lives of ordinary workers.

And because their interests are different, sometimes bosses make decisions that end up killing ordinary people.

We must create a socialist society where a job doesn’t mean a death sentence—and bosses don’t have power over us.