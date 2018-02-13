Getting rid of corrupt president isn’t enough

South African president Jacob Zuma was teetering on the brink of resignation as Socialist Worker went to press on Tuesday afternoon.

The corrupt politician had reportedly agreed to resign last Sunday. Zuma then decided to fight back—and outrageously said he wanted three months’ notice and guarantees about his future.

The following day a 13-hour meeting of the ruling African National Congress’s (ANC) national executive voted by two-thirds to demand Zuma is removed from office.

At a press conference on Tuesday, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said, “In its wisdom the ANC resolved to recall president Zuma in accordance with its constitution.

“All necessary parliamentary processes that arise from this decision will now ensue.”

If the leadership crisis was not resolved, there were plans for a parliamentary vote of no confidence in Zuma. Opposition parties are calling for next year’s general election to be brought forward.

Interests

Zuma’s links to the super-rich Gupta family lie behind his downfall. The Guptas have business links to Zuma and his family and a string of witnesses say they had influence over lucrative state contracts and appointments.

If Zuma goes he will be replaced by miners’ union leader—and then corporate boss—Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was a non-executive director of Lonmin, the firm that worked with the police to carry out the killings of strikers at the Marikana mine in 2012.

Ramaphosa demanded “action” against the strikers.

And the rot goes much deeper than the corruption of one man.

Victory

The end of apartheid was a huge victory, but economic power in South Africa remains firmly in the hands of multinationals, white bosses and a thin layer of very rich black people.

Just removing Zuma will make no difference unless there is far more fundamental change.

The Numsa metalworkers’ union last week tweeted, “Nothing has changed in the governing party. The same culture of cronyism and corruption continues unabated.

“Ramaphosa has only replaced one group of capitalist looters with another.”

The ANC’s crisis is so deep that South African Communist Party (SACP) announced last weekend that it would be standing separately in the 2019 general election. It has been part of the “triple alliance” with the ANC and the Cosatu union federation.

SACP first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila said the party would be part of what he called a “popular front”.

Zuma’s fall is welcome—but South African workers need a complete break from the policy of working in alliance with big business.