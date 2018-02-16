‘A terrible ordeal because of police’—last Rotherham 12 defendants speak out

“I never thought this day would arrive.” Those are the words of Haseeb Alam, one of the last two defendants in the Rotherham 12 case.

Haseeb and Mahroof Sultan walked free last week after an ordeal lasting well over two years. Charges of violent disorder were thrown out after the prosecution offered no evidence at Sheffield Crown Court.

Haseeb told Socialist Worker, “I was only 18 when I was charged. It’s been hanging over me for about two and a half years. Now I just feel relieved it’s all over.”

Twelve Asian men were arrested in early morning raids five weeks after a magnificent 400-strong anti-fascist protest in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, in September 2015. They were charged with violent disorder.

The Unite Against Fascism (UAF) demonstration opposed a march by the Nazi group Britain First. It came two weeks after 81 year old Mushin Ahmed was killed in the town in a racist murder. And it was the 14th Nazi demonstration in as many months.

Haseeb and Mahroof initially pleaded guilty. But they were allowed to change to not guilty pleas after a unanimous acquittal of ten of the Rotherham 12 by a jury in November 2016.

The case against the two was thrown out after the court heard that Chief Inspector Richard Butterworth was unfit to give evidence.

“It’s been a terrible ordeal,” Mahroof said. “It’s been two to three years, a long, long journey and a lot of pressure. And it was all because of the police.”

Butterworth was in command of policing on the day of the UAF demonstration and a key witness in the first trial. Defence lawyers heavily criticised him for police failings.

In the original trial prosecutors acknowledged that Nazi groups were intent on causing division, fear, intimidation and terror through perpetual acts of violence and murder.Four fascists were later jailed for violent disorder.

The court heard how police did nothing to stop a group of drunken fascists from attacking Asian men outside a pub on the day of the protest. The William Fry public house was known to be a haunt of racists and Nazis and a police witness had earlier seen the Nazis gather there.

Defence lawyers said police had led demonstrators “into an ambush” by forcing them to walk past it.

Three members of the fascist group Yorkshire’s Finest were spotted outside the pub at least an hour and a half before the attack.

Defence barrister Michael Mansfield QC mocked Butterworth for claiming he did not know that the Fry pub was a gathering for racists and fascists. Butterworth, he said, was like Manuel from TV’s Fawlty Towers whose catchphrase was, “I know nothing.”

Mansfield described Rotherham as a place where the “air was filled with fear”. The town was “besieged and plagued” by “toxic” fascist groups.

Racists cynically used a child sexual exploitation scandal in the town to try and whip up hatred. Mushin Ahmed had been called a “groomer” as he was stamped and kicked to death as he walked to his mosque.

Rotherham UAF organised protests against Nazi groups on more than 20 occasions in less than three years. UAF and trade unionists adopted the slogan, “Justice for the victims – don’t let the racists divide us.”

Rotherham 12 campaigners ask why the defendants were arrested, never mind charged and dragged through the courts. The campaign has called for an independent inquiry into policing.