Backlash at school shooting feeds into rage against Trump

Students in the US are organising after a school shooting last week saw 17 people killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Women’s March Youth Empower organisation has called for a national school walkout on 14 March for 17 minutes.

Another national walkout has been called for 20 April, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine massacre.

And a march on Washington DC has been called on 24 March.

There will also be a Women’s Strike to mark International Working Women’s Day on 8 March.

Jaclyn Corin, a student at the school, said, “One hundred of my classmates and I will be traveling to Tallahassee this Tuesday and Wednesday to speak with our State Senators and House of Representative members”.

Another student, Emma Gonzalez, said, “To every politician who is taking donations from the National Rifle Association—shame on you.”

The Democrats who support the protests go no further than calling for gun control laws.

But the real issue is the militarism, violence and glorification of armed power that mark the Trump administration—and those before it.

This new wave of protests can feed into a mood of disgust at racist US president Donald Trump and his assault on migrants.

More than 300 students at Stephen F Austin high school in Houston walked out last Wednesday in protest at the deportation of their classmate, Dennis Rivera.

The 19 year old student was detained after being involved in a fight at school.

It emerged he was undocumented and immigration officials demanded he be detained without bail.

The news came as human rights spokespeople for the United Nations raised concerns that US immigration officials are using deportation proceedings to target activists.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights pointed to the case of

Maru Mora-Villalpando as evidence of this, along with other examples.

Mora-Villalpando is a leader of Northwest Detention Center Resistance, set up after prisoners at a private immigration detention centre went on hunger strike in 2014.

She has since been targeted with deportation proceedings.

The killer praised fascists

The killer Nikolas Cruz was a member of the “white supremacist” group the Republic of Florida (ROF), according to the Anti Defamation League.

ROF leader Jordan Jereb claimed Cruz had trained with the organisation.

He subsequently said his identification of Cruz had been a “misunderstanding”. The claim was taken up by multiple news sites.

Now that it has been shown to be false, some media sources are keen to insist he wasn’t a fascist.

But Cruz praised Nazis on social media. And he drew a “Nazi symbol” on his bag.

According to the CNN news network, which accessed a private group chat, he “talked about killing Mexicans, keeping black people in chains and cutting their neck”.

Posts on his other accounts attack Muslims.