Parents protest at Barnsley primary school against Academies Enterprise Trust

A large group of parents turned out to protest against Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) at St Helen’s Primary in Barnsley as the school reopened after half term on Monday.

Parents have a long list of complaints about how AET is failing their children and ignoring parents.

One of the parents, Leonie Gleadhall, explained why they blame AET. “There’s been four heads in two years so it is not the heads that can be to blame,” she said. “And teachers do their absolute best for our children. But we’ve had enough with AET now.”

National Education Union (NEU) staff at the school are also at the end of their tether and are starting a ballot for action. It comes as NEU members at several schools in Newham, east London, and one in Brent, west London, are striking against academisation.