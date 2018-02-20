The things they say

‘What’s this poor chap here? Faint air of a Labour backbencher’

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson on viewing a monkey head while on a tour of illegally poached animals

‘You will be afraid to roll 10p into the RNLI tin in case it spends it on bats for clubbing seals’

Jeremy Clarkson criticises the “lynching” of Oxfam workers

‘Please don’t pretend two dads is the new normal’

Richard Littlejohn continues his campaign to be the worst thing in the Daily Mail

‘Corbyn has a long and blinkered history as an apologist for Britain’s bloodiest enemies’

Trevor Kavanagh in the Sun

‘I’m going to jolly well get on and do it’

Theresa May again says she is staying