Newham schools strike to stop the academisers

National Education Union (NEU) members at three east London schools were set to strike together on Thursday of this week.

Workers at Cumberland, Avenue and Keir Hardie schools in Newham are fighting plans to turn their schools into academies.

For NEU members at Avenue it was the third day of a three-day walkout.

The coordinated action follows a series of strikes at Cumberland and Avenue against the plans. Strikers say the plan puts children’s education at risk in the poorest borough in Britain.

Cumberland teaching assistant Nishi told Socialist Worker, “Privatisation is not good for staff or children.

Together

“I’m worried about what might happen to special educational needs teaching. But if we all stick together, we can win.”

NEU rep Carolyn said the academy plan was a “mockery”. “It’s a very upsetting and difficult situation,” she said.

She added that the fight has pulled more people into the union.

Parents have supported strikers and are also fighting the academy plans. The Newham Against Academisation campaign plans to lobby Newham council on Monday of next week from 6pm.

Send messages of support to assistant.secretary.nta@gmail.com