Swansea is shaken by anti-cuts rally

by Martin Chapman
Issue No. 2592
Speakers talked about the need to fight racism (Pic: Martin Chapman)

There was a big shift in Swansea last Saturday. All Swansea area Labour MPs, alongside assembly members, council leaders, activists and victims of austerity united in a protest against Tory cuts.

Around 150 people gathered in Swansea’s public square to listen to speeches. Trade unionists from Unison, CWU and PCS attended.

The Tories were the main focus of attacks from the speakers but so were the Labour council’s cuts.

A speaker from Stand Up To Racism argued that the fight against austerity can’t be separated from the fight against racism.

Swansea Unison has called a lobby of the council on 1 March against cuts and outsourcing. It has also organised a coach to the demonstration against racism on 17 March in Cardiff.

News
Tue 20 Feb 2018, 14:57 GMT
Issue No. 2592
