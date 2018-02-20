West London rallies against health cuts

Around 200 people rallied to defend the NHS in Ealing Town Hall in west London last Tuesday night. The rally was called by the Ealing Save Our NHS campaign.

Speakers included local Labour MP Rupa Huq.

Powerful health campaigns in west London pushed the Labour-run councils in Ealing and Hammersmith & Fulham to support their fight.

The Labour council in Hammersmith & Fulham plans a public meeting in the town hall on 28 February.

The fight can’t just be left to local campaigns—there needs to be a national fight fully supported by the unions now.

Around 100 patient transport workers in Greater Manchester are balloting for strikes in a fight for equal pay and terms and conditions.

Some of the Unison union members are paid up to £2.40 an hour less than other workers, get fewer breaks and receive less sick pay. A third of workers were hired on worse terms when the service was run by privatiser Arriva between 2013 and 2016.