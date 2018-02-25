Corbyn must not give in to the right over Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn has come under massive pressure from right wing Labour politicians to back staying in the European single market, which enforces austerity and privatisation.

More than 80 Labour politicians signed a statement published on Sunday calling for Corbyn to commit Labour to staying in the single market.

They were hoping to pile further pressure on Corbyn ahead of a speech on Monday on the European Union (EU).

Corbyn is expected to announce Labour’s support for staying in a custom’s union with the EU, which allows free trade without tariffs between members.

Right wing Labour politicians see the announcement as a step towards backing single market membership after leaving the EU—and eventually opposition to Brexit itself. The shift also sets up Labour MPs to collaborate with pro-EU Tories in parliament.

Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer confirmed the shift in a television interview on Sunday. He said Labour wanted a deal for “a” customs union that would essentially leave the status quo intact after Brexit.

“Will it do the work of the current customs union? Yes, that’s the intention,” Starmer said.

He made his comments on the same day that the Labour politicians’ statement was published in the pro-EU Observer newspaper.

The statement said Britain should “participate” in the single market after Brexit—a step closer than Labour’s current policy of seeking “access” to it.

It was coordinated by the lobby group Labour Campaign for the Single Market, which is led by right wing Labour MPs. Campaign chairs, Alison McGovern and Heidi Alexander, are leading members of Progress—a Labour faction closely associated with right wing former leader Tony Blair.

They support staying in the single market because they agree with its free market, pro-privatisation rules. Yet their statement sought to give the single market a left wing gloss, to harness the support of Labour members opposed to austerity.

“Our commitment to social justice dictates that we should also seek to participate in—not simply have “access” to—the EU’s single market,” it said.

It added, “If we want to be able to fund our anti-austerity investment programme we can’t afford the multibillion pound hit to the public finances that leaving the single market would entail.

“We can only properly fund local services, schools, hospitals, social care and international development if our businesses thrive and our economy grows.”

To back this up, the statement quoted TUC trade union federation general secretary Frances O’Grady, who warned that leaving the single market would be “bad for jobs, bad for investment and bad for business.”

This argument is based on the false idea that what is good for business and bankers is also good for workers and ordinary people. Yet for well over a decade “good for business” has meant austerity and privatisation.

That’s why the rules of the EU and single market have been used to enforce anti-trade union laws and austerity—most obviously in Greece.

Stopping austerity doesn’t mean making sure businesses get a good deal. It means higher taxes on the rich and wholesale nationalisation of entire industries—things that the single market’s rules prohibit.

Staying in the single market would make it much harder—not easier—for a Labour government to stick to Corbyn’s left wing manifesto promises.

Instead of edging ever-closer to the big business position on Brexit and the EU, Labour should put forward an anti-austerity and anti-racist vision.

That means, for example, defending and extending workers’ freedom of movement, opposition to any measure that restricts the right to nationalise industries or enforces austerity, and solidarity with workers across Europe and across the world.