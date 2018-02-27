Fracking revolt grows stronger in Derbyshire

Hundreds of people marched on a noisy and colourful Not for Shale anti-fracking protest through the North Derbyshire countryside last Saturday.

The march went from the village of Clowne to Bolsover.

It was a further impressive demonstration of the deep roots the anti-fracking movement has in our communities.

Campaigners have been buoyed by recent victories.

Local MP Dennis Skinner spoke at the rally in Hornscroft Park in Bolsover.

And he received loud applause when he highlighted Labour’s pledge to ban fracking completely when in government.

Turnout

Skinner told Socialist Worker, “It’s an amazing turnout.

“People have come from as far afield as Scarborough, where they are fighting a similar battle against the same enemy. If I were in charge of Ineos, I’d be worried about that.

“People have come here to speak with one voice, and not just as individuals, but as a collective.”

Fracking company Ineos is now taking the National Trust to court because the Trust quite rightly refused Ineos’ attempt to carry out seismic testing in Clumber Park.

This is a much loved area of natural beauty on the northern fringes of Sherwood Forest.

There needs to be continuing and growing protest and campaigning against the frackers.

There are big protests planned for June when the National Planning Inspectorate opens its public inquiry into Ineos’ attempt to frack at Marsh Lane.