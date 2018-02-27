Derby socialist jailed for 15 months in TUSC case

In a decision that will anger many on the left, socialist Chris Fernandez has been sentenced to

15 months imprisonment for charges of electoral fraud.

He was the election agent for eight Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) candidates at the 2016 council elections in Derby.

Chris was found guilty on 12 out of 14 counts of misleading voters into signing TUSC candidates’ nomination papers.

The case made by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was that a significant number of electors had signed believing that they were backing a petition against the closure of Derby’s Moorways swimming pool.

TUSC national election agent Clive Heemskerk said, “While recognising the jury’s verdict, it is important that there is no question of actual votes being fraudulently cast.

“It is impossible not to draw the contrast between the CPS’s approach to this case and that of the Conservative Party’s ‘Battle Bus’ 2015 general election expenses scandal.”

Write to Chris Fernandez (21-12-1957), A5447ED, B wing, HMP Nottingham, 112 Perry Road, Sherwood, Nottingham NG5 3AG. The envelope should include your name and address on the back