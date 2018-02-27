Reports round up - Turn Elephant and Castle into developers graveyard

Campaigners fighting against the redevelopment of the Elephant and Castle shopping centre have called a public meeting on 5 March.

The campaign has fought Southwark council to a standstill over plans which would have seen just 33 “affordable” homes out of a total of almost 1,000.

Now activists are on the front foot, developer Delancey has discovered it could build more affordable units.

6pm, Monday 5 March, Newington Tenants and Residents Hall, SE17 3AD

Bromley action against outsourcing

Bromley council in south east London is being rocked by outsourced workers voting for strikes.

Library workers, employed by contractor Greenwich Leisure Limited, returned a 100 percent vote for strikes on an 87 percent turnout.

They are in dispute over staffing, pay and time off for union duties.

And Bromley care workers, outsourced to Certitude Support, voted 70 percent for action over pay, health and safety and union recognition.

Guards plan strikes over safety on rail

Guards on Northern and Merseyrail train lines are preparing to strike over safety this Saturday.

It’s the latest action against the implementation of driver only operation (Doo) trains.

And Southern Rail workers plan to walk out on 12 March.

In January six networks across Britain struck together to take on the bosses’ plans for Doo. There needs to be a return to that level of action if Doo is to be defeated.

Cement workers are set for pay rise

Cement drivers have called off strikes after bosses improved their pay offer.

Some 240 Unite union members at eight Castle Cement depots were due to walk out on Tuesday and Wednesday. But they’ve voted to accept a deal of a 3.7 percent increase this year and at least a 3.4 percent increase for 2019.

Sticky end coming for Tarmac bosses?

Unite union members who make concrete breeze blocks are stepping up a fight against low pay.

Bosses at Tarmac Building Products want to introduce a low starter pay, which would mean a two-tier workforce.

Workers have already taken three days of action and plan to walk out for four more days in March.

Left wins Usdaw president, now stack up more resistance

Tesco worker and Socialist Party member Amy Murphy has been elected president of the shop workers’ union Usdaw.

She won after campaigning for Usdaw to have a more militant and democratic leadership and policies such as a £10 an hour minimum wage.

Murphy said, “The time has come to stand up to the companies we work for.

“As president I will continue to challenge the union leadership and the bosses and be 100 percent behind the members.”

Richie Venton, long-time political activist and founding member of the Scottish Socialist Party, was elected to the Usdaw national executive committee.

He said, “This was a vote for change—within our union and throughout society. There’ll be no backsliding on these aims on my part.”

These electoral victories must be translated into struggle.

Fujitsu workers plan more action to take on bosses

Fujitsu workers confronted bosses at their Manchester offices last Friday.

The Unite union members at the IT firm are fighting against compulsory redundancies, the victimisation of union reps and breaches of redundancies agreements.

Over 50 people demonstrated outside a meeting of Fujitsu senior management. Ian Allinson, a dismissed union rep at Fujistu, described the action as “uplifting”. “It was great to see so much support on a day we weren’t on strike,” he said.

“It’s given us a huge boost, and is a game changer.”

Workers have walked out for 16 days in the last five weeks.

They are planning to announce more strike days soon alongside a wider campaign of action.