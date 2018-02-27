Vote to reject Royal Mail deal, strikes can win more­

Reps from the postal workers’ CWU union began meeting for regional briefings last week to discuss a deal to end a national dispute.

Union leaders want the Royal Mail workers to vote to accept the deal in a ballot set to run from 12 to 28 March.

The agreement would end a national dispute that looked as if it would lead to a national strike last year.

It contains several big concessions made by management—a testament to the union’s organisation and workers’ clear readiness to strike.

Yet it would also leave thousands of workers with a worse pension scheme and a real terms pay cut.

And the proposed new pension scheme can’t be brought in until the government passes legislation—something there’s no guarantee that it will do. Until then workers will be left on two inferior schemes.

The deal also involves trials of new working practices that could open the door to new attacks on conditions.

CWU members should vote to reject the deal.

Thousands of university workers are striking to defend their pensions and the Tories are in crisis. A strike by Royal Mail workers at the same time could win even bigger concessions.