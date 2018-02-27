PCS union should fight like university strikers

Civil service workers in the PCS union were set to take part in “payday activities” on Wednesday of this week.

They are calling for a pay rise of 5 percent, a £10 an hour minimum wage, pay equality and a restructure of pay and grading structure.

The day of action comes almost a year since PCS launched its campaign against the 1 percent public sector pay cap.

The campaign has included several pay day protests and a consultative ballot that saw more than 79 percent vote for action on a 49 percent turnout.

Strikes by tens of thousands of university and FE workers this week have generated a feeling that it’s possible to fight over pay and pensions.

PCS should join the fight with a real strike ballot to lead the fight over pay.

nThe PCS union is calling on members in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to protest against compulsory redundancies forced on two workers in Plymouth.

Two worers at Plymouth Benefit Centre were handed compulsory redundancy notices earlier this month.

The PCS is calling on its members to send “e-letters” to DWP boss Peter Schofield.

The union rightly warned, “If the DWP can get away with making these two staff compulsorily redundant then the risk becomes much greater that they will try and use compulsory redundancy again in the future.”

That’s why this is a fight for every civil service worker. A DWP-wide strike could save their jobs.

Send an e-letter at bit.ly/2EX7blK