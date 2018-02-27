Protesters square up to right wing Walthamstow Labour council

Hundreds of people protested against the redevelopment of the town square in Walthamstow, north east London, last Saturday.

It is being pushed through by the Labour-run council and carried out by firm Capital & Regional.

Campaigners warn that the majority of the 500 new flats will be unaffordable for ordinary people.

Meeting for Holloway prison site

The fight over plans for the site of the former Holloway Women’s prison in north London continues.

Activists have called a public meeting with speakers including Jeremy Corbyn.

They want the site turned over to social housing and women’s services.

Public meeting, Fri 2 March, 7pm, St George’s Church, Crayford Road, N7 0ND