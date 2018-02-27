Walthamstow teachers walk out for higher pay

Workers at Connaught School for Girls in east London held a lively walkout over pay on Tuesday.

The NEU union members are demanding they are paid an inner London allowance as an outer London school.

It’s the first time a school in an outer London area has been balloted over the issue.

Paul Phillips is an NEU rep at the school. He told Socialist Worker, “It’s been great. The picket line was big.

“We had parents there, teachers from other schools, local anti-racists. The local minister from the church came.

“Most importantly we had around 15 or so strikers on the picket line.”

Paul said workers have had messages of support from across Britain and from as far away as Malaysia.

He said, “The mood here is confident and vibrant. People are really proud to be standing up.

“We know that when we fight over pay, it’s really about more investment in children’s education.”

Other schools in Waltham Forest are already paying the inner London allowance.

Workers plan five more strikes in March.