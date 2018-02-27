‘Police spied on bereaved sister’ of Christoper Alder

A hearing into the surveillance of Christopher Alder’s family during a 2000 inquest into his death began on Monday.

Christopher died on the floor of Queen’s Gardens police station in Hull on 1 April 1998. The 2000 inquest returned a verdict of unlawful killing.

During the inquest Christopher’s family was placed under surveillance which exceeded authorised terms of surveillance.

Christopher’s sister Janet and her legal representative were followed away from the court and attempts were made to listen to conversations.

Deborah Coles of the Inquest campaign group said,“It is reprehensible that police spied on a bereaved sister and her lawyer during an inquest.”

The hearing will examine whether this conduct was serious enough to constitute gross misconduct.

Remembering Christopher Alder march, Saturday 31 March, 1pm, Victoria Square, Hull HU1 3DX