Thousands of striking university and further education workers - and their supporters including students - marched in London on Wednesday
Despite the snow there was a confident mood
Unison union members from SOAS were one of the groups that came to deliver solidarity
Strikers say the bosses' claims of a pension deficit crisis are lies
'No ifs, no buts, no education cuts'
The marketisation of education is a key issue
Further education lecturers battling for a pay rise are part of the action
It was the UCU union's anti-racism day, and Stand Up To Racism joined the march
It's a strike for education as well as the conditions of those who work in it
The strikes have been a big success, but the battle goes on