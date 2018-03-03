Hunger for freedom at Yarl’s Wood

An all-out hunger strike by 120 women at Yarl’s Wood detention centre has highlighted the barbarity of Britain’s racist immigration laws.

One hunger striker collapsed on Thursday, while another was tricked into being taken away for deportation.

The women are demanding better conditions at the prison—and an end to indefinite detention.

Britain is the only country in the European Union (EU) where asylum seekers can be locked up indefinitely before being deported.

Every year around 30,000 people go through its 13 immigration prisons, such as Yarl’s Wood in Bedfordshire or Harmondsworth on the outskirts of London.

Theresa, an asylum seeker from Uganda in East Africa, described being in Yarl’s Wood as “psychological torture”. “We should not be locked up like prisoners,” she told Socialist Worker. “At least prisoners know how long they’ll be locked up for, but we don’t.