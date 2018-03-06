After Paul Moore conviction - challenge the Tory racism behind Leicester attack

A man has been convicted for the attempted murder of a Muslim woman in Leicester last October.

Paul Moore smashed his car into Zaynab Hussein—which threw her into the air—and then turned around and drove over her body.

The court heard how Moore boasted to his half-brother that he had attacked a “Paki” and was “proud of himself”.

And Moore said he was “doing the country a favour” in the wake of the Parson’s Green bucket bomb in west London.

Moore’s attack was fuelled by the Tories and the press.

They whip up racism against Muslims to undermine opposition to the real driver of terror attacks—Western imperialism.

According to official figures, race and religious hate crime in Leicestershire increased by 45 percent in 2016-17.

Anti-racists have to stand in solidarity with Muslims under attack—and build a mass movement to resist the racist onslaught from the top.

Rallies build for 17 March

over 100 people joined the Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) rally in Islington, north London, on Monday night.

They heard powerful speeches from Claudia Webbe of the Labour Party NEC, Mohammed Kozbar from Finsbury Park Mosque and others.

It followed a 100-strong SUTR meeting in Haringey in north London last Saturday.

Speakers included local Labour MPs David Lammy and Catherine West, and Oktay Sahbaz from the

Day-Mer community centre.

Around 50 joined the SUTR meeting in Newham, east London, the previous night. Speakers included Labour councillor Mas Patel, who initiated a letter after Newham’s St Stephen’s school tried to ban the hijab.