Rare glimpses of Another Kind of Life

This exhibition is one that leaves you questioning the world from the first room and long after you have left it.

It is formally about telling the stories of outsiders, and it does this well.

But it also goes beyond that, posing challenging questions about identity and the barriers we erect around ourselves.

It looks at what is normal and not, how we conform to society’s ideas about sexuality, gender, race, political ideas and how people choose to live their lives.

The key theme of the exhibition is identity, with a particular focus on sexuality and transgender people.

Become

Some photographs are from subcultures where individuals felt they could only truly be themselves in private or in a safe group.

We are told society has become more tolerant, but the murder rate of trans people is on the rise.

It’s fitting that Paz Errazuriz’s Adam’s Apple from 1983 is the central piece of the exhibition.

The photographer took some of the most alarming images of Pinochet’s Chile.

Capitalism creates a world in which we are often denied our identities.

Almost to a person, the photographers here invite the viewer to become an insider in the secret worlds of outsiders.

Another Kind of Life is at the Barbican Centre in London until 27 May.

Standard tickets cost £13.50. Go to bit.ly/2BsHB9P

Perpetual Movement

Perpetual Movement considers the relationship between migration and memory in connection to the Arab world and its diaspora.

The artists whose works comprise this exhibition have roots in Egypt, Kuwait, Syria, Yemen and the UAE.

Rich Mix, 35 to 47 Bethnal Green Road, E1 6LA. Until 25 March.

Email boxoffice@richmix.org.uk

Seven Seconds

This series dramatises the fallout from a black child being killed by a cop—and the cover-up and search for truth that follows. It has been hailed as depicting systematic racism in the US.

How accurately it does that is up for debate. But increasing treatment of the question is welcome.