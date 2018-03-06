Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

British arms deals mean the Tories have open arms for killers in Saudi Arabia

Issue No. 2594
A protester in London opposing British arms sales to Saudi Arabia

A protester in London opposing British arms sales to Saudi Arabia (Pic: Alisdare Hickson/Flickr)

Theresa May was set to welcome Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Downing Street with big smiles this Wednesday.

There’ll be very little said for the two children killed in a Saudi airstrike in Yemen last week. Over 5,000 civilians have been killed so far in a protracted civil war there.

Government ministers won’t mention any of this because they’re responsible for arming Saudi Arabia, the war’s biggest killer by far. Britain has officially licenced almost £7 billion worth of arms sales to Saudi Arabia since its intervention in Yemen begun in March 2015.

A report by the Middle East Eye website claims it could have hidden many billions more in “open licences”.

Many of those deals provide Saudi Arabia with vital parts for the jets that bomb Yemen.

Others are for riot gear—tear gas and rubber bullets—for cops in one of the world’s most repressive regimes. War is a lucrative industry. But between Britain and Saudi Arabia it’s more than just business.

These arms deals shore up Britain’s relationship with a powerful and heavily armed state in a region the West is always fighting to control. So with Britain’s approval Saudi Arabia has not only intervened in Yemen.

It has bankrolled brutal counter revolutions in Bahrain and Egypt, and cut deals with Israel that betray the Palestinian struggle for freedom.

Saudi Prince Not Welcome - Protest Mohammad bin Salman Visit, Weds 7 March, 5pm, 10 Downing Street, London. For details go to facebook.com/events/291577594700882/ Called by Stop the War Coalition, Campaign Against the Arms Trade, Arab Organisation for Human Rights in UK, War on Want, Global Justice Now.

 

What We Think
Tue 6 Mar 2018, 15:31 GMT
