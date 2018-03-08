Footage shows shocking racist abuse of student at Nottingham Trent University

A black student at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) has posted shocking footage showing racist abuse at her halls of residence. And she said that management at the accommodation were slow to deal with the issue.

The footage posted on Twitter shows people shouting “We hate black people”, “fuck the blacks” and other disgusting racist comments. Rufaro Chisango, the NTU student who suffered the racist abuse, was in her room.

Rufaro tweeted, “I’ve written a statement and have sent it to the university and I’m waiting for a response.

“But I want to highlight how serious this is. If I had broken their table or anything they would have dealt with it straight away but not this.”

She added, “The video wasn’t able to catch what else they were saying which was ‘blacks would go back to picking cotton’.

“I’m the only black person on my floor and they were chanting this outside my door so don’t be surprised to why I didn’t leave my room.”

Two men have now been arrested.

Ilyas Nagdee, the NUS black students campaign officer, said that racist incidents were “common" and that he was “contacted at least a couple of times a week”.

“We've seen examples of incidents like the Confederate flag at Manchester and now shouting through the door in Nottingham,” he said.

“These are just the stories that go viral over social media.”

The racism suffered by university students is part of the racism in wider society that’s pushed by the Tories and right wing press.

They have turned campuses into one of the battleground of racism by scapegoating international students. And they’re pushing the Islamophobic Prevent strategy that criminalises Muslim students for being “extremists”.

The revelations at NTU are another reason to join the Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) demonstrations in London, Glasgow and Cardiff on 17 March. We need to build a mass movement that can respond to every racist incident—and take on the politicians and press who produce the toxic conditions that bolsters them.