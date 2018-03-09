Health workers furious with paltry pay proposals that slash annual leave

Health workers are angry that their union leaders are trying to stitch up a below-inflation pay deal that would also see them lose a day’s holiday.

According to leaks from negotiations they would get 6.5 percent pay rise split across three years, with 3 percent in 2018/19 and between 1 and 2 percent across the following two years. With the RPI measure of inflation running at 4 percent, anything less than that is a pay cut.

Jordan, a Unison member and health worker in east London, was at an NHS conference when she heard the news. “There was a lot of anger from Unison and RCN members,” she told Socialist Worker in a personal capacity.

“People thought that it was outrageous—and that the pay increases would in no way compensate for the loss of annual leave.

“I had a letter saying my rent was going up £40 a month. You think, ‘What do I have to give up now?’ especially now I’ve got a second child.

“It is rubbish, it doesn’t begin to make up for what we’ve lost in pay.”

Health workers suffered a real terms pay cut of 14 percent since the Tories got into office in 2010.

And the proposed loss of annual leave is another kick in the teeth for underpaid, overworked health workers. As Jordan said, “Annual leave is so important when you’re in the NHS because of how hard people work.

“Nobody would be happy about it. We should encourage people to reject it—once leave is gone, it’s gone forever.”

Fourteen health unions put in for an above-inflation pay claim of 3.9 percent plus an £800 lump sum last September. It came amid growing anger at the Tories’ 1 percent public sector pay cap and union leaders threatening industrial action.

Exchange

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt said the government would lift the pay cap, but said it would be in exchange for “productivity increases”. That is precisely what the leaked deal proposes, making workers work more for less.

Unison’s leadership were furious details of the deal were leaked to the Guardian newspaper on Friday. They had hoped to keep it hushed up ahead of the Unison health conference that begins in Brighton on 16 April.

Health workers should reject any pay deals based on below-inflation rises or erode terms and conditions. And Unison, Unite, GMB and the other health union should ballot their members for strikes, not fritter away people’s anger at low pay.

A wave of strikes by the university workers has shown how hard-hitting action can have the bosses on the run.

Further education (FE) college lecturers have already struck twice for pay—and plan further strikes. And the PCS civil service workers’ union has said it could move towards a ballot for strikes over pay if the government doesn’t meet its demands in April.

Strikes have the power to win real pay rises—and shake Theresa May’s weak, chaotic government.