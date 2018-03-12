Second season of Jessica Jones doesn’t pull punches

The first season of Jessica Jones was praised by critics for being a feminist story which faced the truths of surviving sexual assault.

So it is no surprise that the second series of the show—created, written and directed by women—would follow a similar format. Having defeated her attacker Jones must now face another of her demons—the origins of her super strength.

Jessica Jones is a departure from the often hyper-sexualised heroes we see on our screens.

Gender

Jones and the other female characters in this story are battling against their place in society being based on their gender and sexuality.

Her reaction to her super strength seems to be affected by her femininity—it is doubtful that you would see the rich and powerful Iron Man struggling in the same way.

One disappointing scene sees Carrie?Ann Moss’s character conflate what a woman wears with her ability to give consent. Apart from this, Jessica Jones carries a simple message—women are still not safe on the streets.

Many fans have complained that the second season suffers from the absence of Jones’s abuser, villain Kilgrave (David Tennant).

But this is arguably one of the show’s strengths.

Jones is still a strong and watchable character without the influence of the man who assaulted her. This in itself is important, and shows women who have survived attacks that there can be life after the event.

Jones continually refuses help from those around her, instead choosing a path of self?destruction.

It would perhaps be refreshing to see the writers of the show go further and embrace solidarity rather than individual problems and solutions.