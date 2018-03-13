Eleven days of bus strikes set for First in Aberdeen

Hundreds of bus drivers in Aberdeen look set to bring the city to a halt in a battle to defend their jobs.

Some 250 Unite union members are preparing for 11 days of strikes against First Aberdeen bosses.

They say bosses are trying to force them to sign new contracts on 1 April or lose their jobs.

They are due to begin the strike on 16 March and walk out again on 19, 21 and 23 March.

The next wave of action is a strike lasting seven days from 25 March.

Workers voted to strike over the new contracts by 95 percent. Drivers say the contracts would mean cuts to holiday allowance, longer working hours and benefits being slashed.

A bus driver at a protest earlier this year said, “The conditions that we enjoy at the moment are going to be absolutely annihilated.

“We enjoy quite good conditions which actually should be in a modern day workplace but they want to put it back to Victorian times.”

Mike Flinn, Unite branch convenor, said, “What the company wishes to do is take away the existing contract we have and bring out this brand new contract which has nothing in it.

“It equates to about £6,000 a year for some of the drivers. It’s a lot of money to lose.”