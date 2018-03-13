Pay fight at school in Waltham Forest

Workers at Connaught School for Girls in north east London struck on Tuesday in an escalating dispute over pay.

Paul is an NEU union rep at the school. “There was a great atmosphere again on the picket line,” he told Socialist Worker. “And we had more people striking.

“The trades council gave us a donation. We had supporters from Redbridge NEU and Unite community union members.”

Workers plan two more three-day strikes after Easter if the issue isn’t resolved.

Paul said, “We’ve got to escalate to win.”

The NEU union members are demanding an Inner London pay rate as an Outer London school. Other schools in Waltham Forest borough already pay the rate.

Send messages of support to pablophillips2007@yahoo.co.uk

School workers in the NEU union at St Helen’s Primary Academy in Barnsley have voted for strikes.

The strength of workers’ feeling was shown by a

100 percent vote for strikes on a 91 percent turnout

Staff at the school have had enough of the treatment handed out by Academies Enterprise Trust and are disgusted that the deputy head teacher has been suspended and faces possible dismissal.

A joint parent and staff meeting was due to be held on Wednesday this week to discuss how to proceed.

George Arthur

Workers at Leopold Primary School in Brent, north west London, have voted for strikes over bullying and harassment.

The NEU union members plan to strike for three days from next Tuesday. Some

13 workers submitted formal grievances against the head teacher last autumn.

They have still not been informed of the outcome.

Several have been subject to disciplinary allegations.

The NEU has asked that the head be suspended on full pay until the complaints have been resolved.

Messages of support to hank.roberts@neu.org.uk