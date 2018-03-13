Support the fight to make privatisation history at the British Museum

Privatised workers at the British Museum are fighting to keep their jobs after the collapse of outsourcing giant Carillion earlier this year.

British Museum workers struck against privatisation before Carillion took over support services five years ago.

Now after Carillion’s collapse they have been left keeping the museum running with no guarantees for their jobs, their conditions or their future.

British Museum managers will not meet with them.

Bosses claim that they can only speak to Carillion’s administrators, PriceWaterhouseCooper.

PCS, the largest union in the musuem, is demanding to meet new director Hartwig Fischer and that staff are brought back in house.

Failings

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said, “Carillion is yet another example of the failings of privatisation.

“Once again profit has been put before vital public services and workers.

“We have seen privateers walk away from failing contracts on our railways and the taxpayer having to pick up the mess they leave behind.”

He will join a protest outside the museum 12:30-1:30 pm on Tuesday of next week.

lSend a message of support and sign the petition at Support Ex-Carillion staff at British Museum on Facebook