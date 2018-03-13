Blizzard of attacks from Royal Mail in Scotland

Postal workers in Fife, Scotland, are considering a strike after bosses threatened to dock their pay.

Royal Mail bosses say workers who stayed home during recent dangerous blizzards will lose pay or holiday entitlement.

Yet the Scottish government and police had warned people not to travel during the “red alert” weather warnings due to heavy snow.

Members of the CWU union have voted to apply for a strike ballot.

CWU rep Gary Haldane from the Dunfermline delivery office said, “We as a union are not prepared to sit back and let Royal Mail treat us like this.

“We’re hoping all the other branches will apply for a ballot as well and hopefully it will put enough pressure on Royal Mail not to dock our wages.”

Royal Mail workers began voting this week on whether to accept a deal with bosses to end a major dispute over pensions, pay and conditions.

The proposed deal has seen bosses back away from big attacks on workers’ pensions and pay—thanks to a huge to vote to strike by CWU union members.

But the deal would still leave 100,000 workers with a worse pension scheme that leaves payouts at the mercy of the stock market.

The deal would also mean a real terms pay cut, and trials of new working practices that could open the door to new attacks on conditions.

The ballot is set to end on 28 March.

The huge strike vote forced major concessions—showing that strikes are the best way to defend pensions, pay and conditions.