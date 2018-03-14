Marchers demand justice for Grenfell victims nine months after the blaze

People marched and rallied in Bristol, Liverpool and London on Wednesday night to demand justice for the people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

The events mark nine months to the day since the fire ripped through the west London tower block last June.

A march was also held in Manchester last month and could happen again in coming months.

In west London up to 1,000 people marched from Kensington town hall to the remains of Grenfell Tower. Simy told Socialist Worker, “It's been amazing to see solidarity in Manchester, Liverpool and Bristol.”

Anne Singleton, a striking Bristol university lecturer, told the Bristol Post newspaper, “Social justice is sadly lacking in this country at the moment. Grenfell epitomises the uncaring neoliberal policies of this government.

“There’s a housing crisis— and Grenfell is the worst example of that.”

The march came as parliamentary authorities gave the go-ahead for MPs to debate a petition demanding a diverse panel of advisers be appointed on the inquiry. The debate is set to happen on 14 May.

It also came days after the United Nations special rapporteur for housing raised the possibility that Grenfell residents' human rights were violated.

It should not take a catastrophic fire to raise concerns about the condition of housing.

Safe

"We need to make sure that every single person living in social housing can feel safe in their homes again,” said one speaker on the London march.

Some 300 public buildings have failed the government's fire safety tests in the wake of the fire. And, however bad the situation is in social housing, it is worse in private housing.

Marion, who was on the London march, told Socialist Worker, "One of my friends lives in a block overlooking Grenfell Tower.

“They haven't slept through the night in nine months."

There are thousands of stories like this.

Earlier on Wednesday Labour MP for Kensington and Chelsea Emma Dent-Coad slammed the Tories' inaction in an article on the LabourList website. "Some days it feels like this onslaught of incompetence, disdain and misrepresentation is deliberate and orchestrated. Some days we know it is," she wrote.

"They’re trying to grind us down."

Dent-Coad was proved right this week. News emerged that Tory-run Kensington and Chelsea council has been failing to respond to freedom of information requests relating to the fire and its causes.

The information commissioner has warned the council could be taken to the high court if it does not respond to seven requests this month.

Marion said, “We need a national demonstration on the anniversary of the fire.”

A national demonstration could tap into the deep anger that people across Britain feel about the fire—and the Tories’ lack of action over it.