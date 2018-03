Be part of today's anti-racist demonstrations. They are an opportunity to build a movement that can push back against Theresa May, Donald Trump and all the right wingers and racist bigots.

They are part of a global day of action involving at least 14 countries.

Join the anti-racist demonstrations on Saturday 17 March in London, Cardiff and Glasgow.

London assemble 12 noon Portland Place,

Cardiff 12.30pm Grange Gardens

Glasgow 11am Holland Street.

Go to standuptoracism.org.uk