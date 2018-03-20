Protest at Yarl’s Wood in support of hunger strike

Detained migrant women are demanding the Home Office be “held to account for their actions” as they begin the fourth week of a hunger strike.

Around 120 inmates at the Yarl’s Wood immigration detention centre in Bedfordshire began an all-out hunger strike on 21 February.

Their demands include better living conditions and an end to indefinite detention.

Security guards at Yarl’s Wood are provided by outsourcing giant Serco.

They have responded by trying to undermine the hunger strike.

Racist

But the orders come from the top of Theresa May’s Tory government which runs Britain’s racist immigration system.

The Detained Voices group said, “We strongly feel that while Serco are tasked with the running of Yarl’s Wood it is ultimately the Home Office who is responsible for the misery we suffer.”

Labour’s shadow home secretary Diane Abbott has called for the Tories to end their racist policy of indefinite detention.

Anti-racists should demand that Labour pledges to shut down Yarl’s Wood and all the other immigration prisons.

It should also stop all deportations and grant asylum seekers indefinite leave to remain in Britain.

The fight against the Tories’ attacks cannot wait for a Labour government that won’t automatically sweep away racist laws.

Anti-racists plan to demonstrate outside Yarl’s Wood on Saturday in solidarity with the women hunger strikers.