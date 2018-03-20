Aberdeen bus strikes show mood to win on contracts

Aberdeen bus drivers struck on Monday of this week and planned to strike on Wednesday and Friday over the imposition of new contracts.

This follows a strike on Friday of last week. They were boosted by striking lecturers at the University of Aberdeen going to the First Bus depot on King Street to show their solidarity with the drivers.

Willie Wallace, Unite regional officer, said union members responded in “great numbers” to the first day of strike action on Friday.

He added, “Our members are resilient in their fight and have shown First how strongly they feel against these cuts. Management did try to run a token service but this had little impact.”

Some 250 Unite union members are taking action because bosses are trying to force them to sign new contracts on 1 April or lose their jobs.

The contracts would mean cuts to holiday allowance, longer working hours and benefits being slashed. Workers voted to strike by over 95 percent.

After this week the next wave of action is a strike lasting seven days from Sunday 25 March.

David Phillips, operations director for First Aberdeen, admitted the company was bringing in scabs from other First businesses in England.