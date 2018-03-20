Big march planned to save Salford nurseries

We’re expecting an important protest this Saturday in the battle to save five nurseries in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Parents, workers and other trade unionists are determined to keep open the five nurseries and the essential service that they provide.

There’s been lots of campaigning and there’s huge support for the campaign.

Labour’s shadow education secretary Angela Rayner, three local MPs and the mayor will be speaking on Saturday.

Labour-run Salford council in February said Tory cuts were forcing it to close the Winton Day Nursery, Little Hulton, Barton Moss, Winton, Belvedere and Broughton Hub.

All of the nurseries are rated outstanding by government inspector Ofsted. They care for around 350 children, many with special educational needs.

There was a magnificent response.

Hundreds of parents met to let the council know just how angry they were.

Loud

The message was loud and clear.

Mayor Paul Dennett said that he was pausing a consultation on the closures.

This was to allow the council, trade unions, MPs and parents and workers affected to lobby the government for funding to keep the nurseries open.

But it was only a pause. And the consultation on closures is now set to start two days after this Saturday’s demonstration.

The closures represent a cut of £1.5 million, but the council simply blames the Tory government’s cuts to local authority budgets.

It’s not good enough. We want the consultation withdrawn, the future of all five nurseries guaranteed, and a real fight to get money from the government.