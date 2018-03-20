Outsourced British Museum workers protest in wake of Carillion collapse

Privatised workers at the British Museum protested on Tuesday to demand bosses bring them back in house after the collapse of outsourcing giant Carillion.

The PCS union members struck against privatisation before Carillion took over support services in 2013.

After Carillion’s collapse they have been left keeping the museum running with no guarantees for their jobs, conditions or future.

British Museum managers will not meet with them.

Bosses claim that they can only speak to Carillion’s administrators, PriceWaterhouseCooper.

A worker told Socialist Worker, “We’ve written to the director twice and the reply has been just carry on as normal. We want to be on the same terms and conditions and brought in house.

“But we’ve heard they’ve had contractors in looking around. So we’re worried they’re not listening to us.”

Workers at Acas—the conciliation service that mediates between bosses and trade unions—have voted to strike.

The PCS union members are fighting attacks on pay grading and the closure of an office in Liverpool.

They voted by 83 percent for strikes and 89 percent for action short of strikes on a turnout of 65 percent.