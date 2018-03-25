Transport workers at three firms to strike this week

Workers at three rail companies are going on strike or taking other forms of industrial action this week in separate disputes.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Arriva Rail North (Northern) will walk out for 24 hours on Monday, and again on Thursday, in the long-running row over the role of guards.
This can’t be allowed to drag on. There has to be enough escalation to crack the bosses.
It matters because this is about safety as well as jobs and conditions.
RMT has repeatedly pointed out that the move by Arriva Rail North to expand Driver Only Operation will mean nearly half a million trains running annually without a safety-critical guard on board.
There is nothing at all stopping Arriva from agreeing similar arrangements with the union to agreements that have been reached with train operators in Wales and Scotland that guarantee the retention of safety-critical guards.
The company has been embroiled in a year-long argument with the union over staffing and guards, which is also affecting four other train operators, including South Western Railway (SWR).
RMT members on SWR will refuse to work rest days over the four day Easter weekend, starting on Friday, accusing the company of refusing to engage with the union.
Guards and drivers will also take further action over Easter by refusing to work in accordance with a restructuring deal.
Result
SWR workers recently re-balloted on whether to continue the action as a result of the Tory anti-union laws. There was a 73 percent yes vote on a 63 percent turnout.
Meanwhile, talks will be held on Monday to try to avert a 48-hour stoppage by RMT members on London's Docklands Light Railway (DLR) over claims of a "comprehensive breakdown" in industrial relations.
RMT general secretary Mick Cash said, "Every single effort that RMT has made to reach a negotiated settlement with Northern Rail over safe operation and safe staffing has been kicked back in our faces.
"No one should be in any doubt, this dispute is about putting the safety of the travelling public before the profits of the private train companies.
"Prime Minister Theresa May and transport secretary Chris Grayling are happy to stand aside and cheer on rail companies like Arriva that rip off passengers with eye-watering fare increases."
RMT members on the DLR are due to strike for 48 hours from 4am on Wednesday and for four days from 20 April, hitting the London Marathon on 22 April.
RMT will stage a rally in London on 25 April, two years after the battle began on Southern rail. The dispute spread across the country, and a series of strikes have now been held by RMT members at Southern, SWR, Greater Anglia, Merseyrail and Northern.
All these franchises should be revoked and the railways nationalised under democratic social control so that people come before profit.