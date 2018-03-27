John Bolton - the latest threat from Trump

Donald Trump has appointed warmonger John Bolton as his national security adviser.

Everyone opposed to US imperial intervention should be worried. Bolton has pushed for war throughout his career. In 2003 he wanted to bomb North Korea and Iran—little has changed.

Even the blood-soaked later years of the George W Bush administration were too soft for Bolton.

“I didn’t spend 31 days in Florida to end up where we are now,” he said then.

It was an allusion to his role in fixing the result of the Florida vote in the 2000 presidential election for Bush.

Trump kicked out the general HR McMaster to make room for Bolton.

Earlier this month he replaced secretary of state Rex Tillerson with CIA chief Mike Pompeo. Pompeo has previously accused US Muslim leaders of being “potentially complicit” in terrorist attacks.

McMaster and Tillerson are dangerous, but Bolton and Pompeo are more so.

Trump is filling foreign policy posts in the White House with creatures from the darkest recesses of the Washington swamp.

That should send a chill down the spine of anyone opposed to further US wars.

Bolton’s appointment is another reason to take to the streets if Trump ever dares to comes to Britain.