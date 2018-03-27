Israel jails Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi

Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi was sentenced to eight months in prison last week for standing up to an Israeli soldier.

Ahed was arrested after slapping a soldier who had entered the yard in front of her house in the occupied West Bank.

Footage of the confrontation spread on the internet, gathering widespread support.

It was an inspiring act of defiance against a heavily armed enforcer of a military occupation that has lasted more than 50 years.

The same day that Ahed was convicted, Israeli soldier Elor Azaria had his sentence cut by a third.

Azaria was convicted of manslaughter after video showed him calmly shoot a man in the head as he lay on the floor.

Azaria will spend less time in prison than many Palestinian children do for throwing stones.