After racists march in Telford - oppose the FLA in Manchester

Around 200 people joined a racist march in Telford on Friday. The protest saw a crossover of supporters of the Football Lads Alliance (FLA) and the Democratic FLA.

The Democratic FLA has split from FLA founder John Meighan over money rows. But both groups are intent on whipping up hatred towards Muslims.

Telford in the West Midlands town seen police and authorities fail victims of child sexual exploitation. The FLA and DFLA are pushing the lie that abuse and sexism are problems specific to Muslim men.

The racist Ukip party gave a lot of support to the Telford protest. It sees the DFLA as an opportunity to rebuild its electoral base.

Ukip MEP Bill Etheridge told marchers, “I stand with you every step of the way.”

He is making open appeals for fascists to join Ukip so it can “be a real force”. In a Facebook Q&A ahead of the march someone asked, “Why won’t you let former English Defence League (EDL) members join?”

Etheridge replied, “As far as I’m concerned, come on board.” And he added, “I got grief when the Pendragons came to help me. Thank you to the Pendragons for helping me and I share their views on British law.”

The White Pendragons are a far right group that brought a gallows to a speech by London’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan.

The South Yorkshire branch of the far right For Britain party also came on the DFLA march. Its leader Anne Marie Waters was deemed too racist for Ukip. She spoke at a more openly racist FLA march in Birmingham last Saturday.

One woman marcher in Telford was wrapped in the White Pendragon flag. Another woman said she had joined the DFLA march because the authorities had “let our children down”. But outside the police station she heckled, “It’s not Asians, they’re Muslims.”

Associate

Mo Fyaz, an associate of Nazi Tommy Robinson, shouted, “It’s Muslim men from my community—I can say it, I can say it.”

Gurnak Singh was representing Veteran Against Terrorism (VAT) on the march.

VAT is run by right wing Christian fundamentalist Richard Inman, who believes “the entire Muslim religion is the antichrist”. Inman is also a supporter of Robinson, former leader of the EDL and member of the British National Party.

“There’s one community here, it ain’t Sikh, ain’t Asian, ain’t Buddhist—stop saying the word Asian,” said Singh. “At this moment in time, it’s the Pakistani community, this is where all this is coming from.

“I’m not saying all Muslims, but certain sects in this community not going right.”

The fascists see the FLA as an opportunity to rebuild a movement on the streets. The FLA and DFLA leaderships also want to build an Islamophobic street movement. And Ukip hopes to gain from it.

Norman McGuigan from the Veterans said to loud cheers, “Let’s get Mr Corbyn out.”

A small group of supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) were on the streets of Telford to oppose the racist protest. It’s important that they were there.

Now the FLA has called a protest in Manchester on 19 May. The DFLA also plans to march in the city but hasn’t yet named a date.

Racists want to mobilise thousands onto the streets of Manchester in an attempt to regroup the forces of the far right.

The whole of the left and labour movement must take the threat seriously—anti-racists will have to mobilise against them in Manchester.