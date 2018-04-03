Multidisciplinary art will leave audiences Misty-eyed

Right from the misty start to the blazing end this play holds your attention.

It uses spoken word, physical theatre, poetry, mime, rap, video projections and music to produce a different and inventive way of telling a story.

The powerful original music score is played by drummer Shiloh Coke and keyboard player Adrian Mcleod pounds and weaves its way throughout the drama.

Throughout this play

Arinzé Kene interrupts himself with searching questions about being a black playwright and how to write a play without slipping into stereotyping.

How he represents culture is the main argument from his friends and the main dilemma he is wrestling with. He often addresses the audience directly about his confusion while answering his own questions.

Pulsating

He imagines the city as a body with main arteries and capillaries pulsating with blood cells and viruses.

His is a city that alienates and chokes the life out of the black community who live there.

Gentrification of areas with trendy cafes, pop up shops, artists and expensive property that is driving the local people away.

This play has many layers that are gradually unpeeled and then bent back on to themselves again.

The last piece—Jungle Shit—is extremely powerful and angry.

It tries to sketch all the questions and prejudices about modern urban society that are swirling around in his head. An emotional, moving, funny and thought-provoking two hours.

Judy Shapter

Misty by Arinzé Kene. At the Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, London, W12 8LJ until 21 April. Tickets from £10 For more information go to bushtheatre.co.uk/event/misty

One strange rock

This series shows us some of the contradictions of this world. It has some wonderful cinematography and uses it to display both the frailty and stability of our planet.

The first episode of this series is about the chance occurrences that have produced life on earth.

It is about contradictions in nature but also about balance. It explains how for millions of years nature has achieved a balance that allows us and other smaller organisms to breath.

Its findings are the result of space exploration, but it opens up a myriad of questions to us.

It tells us how the colours we see change with the amount of oxygen our lungs take in. It tells us how we need gravity to produce tears.

There is a poetry in the ideas here as well as in the stunning pictures.

Too much oxygen and we fry. Too little oxygen and we choke.

This is as much about the colour of our planet as it is about survival. It is about the blues and the greens that are created by the layer of oxygen that it says creates a fragile rim around the world.

Take a breath and take another as you watch this interesting series.

Fred Fitton

I love my home: an amazing place not a sink estate

Inga Bystram has documented life on the Broadwater Farm estate in Haringey, north London, as well as the campaign against the Haringey Development Vehicle.