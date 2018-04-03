Abdel Fattah el-Sisi—a dictator for the west

Egyptian dictator Abdel Fattah el-Sisi didn’t quite get 100 percent of the vote in presidential elections whose results were declared on Monday.

The butcher of Cairo won with 97 percent. That’s almost exactly what he got in elections four years ago—after overthrowing previous president Mohammed Mursi in a military coup.

Mursi now faces early death in prison. Hundreds of his Muslim Brotherhood supporters—and many other activists—are also locked up for opposing the regime. Many have been executed.

When Egyptians overthrew Hosni Mubarak—Egypt’s dictator of 30 years—in 2011 they got rid of one of the West’s closest allies.

Their revolution was driven by poverty caused by the privatisation and austerity demanded by bodies such as the International Monetary Fund.

The revolutionary movement turned its sights on imperialism and the West. Protesters stormed the Israeli embassy in Cairo and demanded the opening of Egypt’s border with Gaza.

Sisi’s bloody counter-revolution, began with the massacre of 200 protesters in Cairo’s Raba’a Square in 2013. Now with Sisi in charge Egypt once more has a dictator that the West and Israel can do business with.

Egypt faces an economic crisis. To deal with it Sisi’s Western partners demand more austerity, more privatisation. Sisi will drive those policies through with an iron fist—but will also face resistance.