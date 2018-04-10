Rail strikes over outsourcing and safety

Transport workers are fighting back against a host of bosses’ attacks.

RMT union members on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) in London are set to strike for four days from 20 April.

The strikes are planned to coincide with the London Marathon, when tens of thousands of visitors are expected to use the DLR.

The DLR is run by ­outsourcing giant Keolis Amey Docklands on behalf of Transport for London.

The workers are fighting a range of attacks and have struck every month since December.

Meanwhile, workers on ScotRail have voted to strike against the “bad management” of redundancies that would mean an unsafe transport system.

Monitoring

The workers are specialist CCTV monitoring staff responsible for watching footage from across the whole ScotRail network.

They are fighting a voluntary redundancy programme that meant the bosses accepted applications from 17 of 22 CCTV workers.

TSSA union general secretary Manuel Cortes said ScotRail bosses’ actions have “left our remaining members working flat-out on overstretched rosters as they try to bridge the gap in the resources needed to run the network safely.”

The TSSA members voted for strikes by 67 percent on a 75 percent turnout.

And workers on Merseyrail are hoping for a victory after a joint Acas conciliation service statement was released.

It said, “Merseyrail have acknowledged RMT’s position that the only way that this dispute will be resolved is by having a second safety critical person on every train.”

The RMT members are part of a national fight to halt the imposition of driver only operated (DOO) trains on a number of networks.