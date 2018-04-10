Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Cladding firm linked to Grenfell Tower fire showed contempt for safety

by Alistair Farrow
Issue No. 2599
The Grenfell Tower fire unleashed a huge campaign for justice

The Grenfell Tower fire unleashed a huge campaign for justice (Pic: Guy Smallman)

A firm linked to the flammable cladding used on Grenfell Tower told its clients in 2015 that its Reynobond PE product achieved only a Euroclass E fire safety rating.

The company Arconic produced elements of the cladding used on the west London tower bloc before the blaze last June.

The BBC quoted a source who worked on cladding schemes. He said, “To be blunt, you wouldn’t put ‘E’ on a dog kennel”. The appropriate response, according to the source, would have been to issue a product recall. The government requirement for buildings over 18 metres is class A.

In 2008 Reynobond PE was issued with a Class B rating in Britain. But Arconic did not supply the BBA board, which issues British fire safety ratings, with the results of subsequent European tests that gave it a Class E rating.

It’s yet another example of how deregulation led to people dying in the Grenfell Tower fire.

News
Tue 10 Apr 2018, 15:05 BST
Issue No. 2599
