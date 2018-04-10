Marches in Margate and York show there is a mood to resist Tory attacks on NHS

Around 400 people marched to defend the NHS from privatisation in York on Saturday of last week.

Bosses at York Teaching Hospital are “actively exploring” outsourcing the estates management contract.

The demonstration was organised by the Labour Party and supported by health campaigners and trade unions.

Speakers included Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell MP and former Labour health minister Frank Dobson.

Dobson said, “The NHS has served me, it has served my parents, my children and my grandchildren.

“The rich ought to be paying a lot more towards it.” People chanted “Public health, not private wealth” and “Whose NHS? Our NHS”.

Jane Carter

Health campaigners also rallied in Margate town centre in Kent last Saturday. It is part of their ongoing fight to save stroke services at Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

The rally was organised by the Save Our NHS in Kent campaign alongside an exhibition about their fight.

Support grows for workers fighting outsourcing plans

The Labour MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy has pledged her support for hospital workers fighting privatisation.

Trade unions and the Labour Party in Wigan held a meeting to support the workers on Thursday of last week. Nandy said she supports the workers and will stand with them on the picket line if they strike.

Unison union members have overwhelmingly rejected the outsourcing proposals and could strike.

Hospital bosses want to transfer 900 jobs in estate management services to WLL Solutions Ltd.

While the firm is wholly owned by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, this opens the door to privatisation. There were a number of people from the workforce at the meeting. Workers were very angry and one said they want to walk out.

Every trade unionist needs to build solidarity for their dispute.

Malcolm Jones